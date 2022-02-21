BBC Sport

Southampton 2-0 Everton: Pick of the stats

  • Southampton have won four of their past eight Premier League games (D3 L1), as many victories as they managed in their previous 20 games in the competition (D8 L8).

  • Everton’s haul of 22 points from their first 23 games in the Premier League this season, is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1950-51 (3 pts for a win), when they also had 22 and were relegated at the end of the season.

  • The Saints ended a run of 13 Premier League games without a clean sheet, keeping their first top-flight shut-out since a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in November.

  • Since the start of 2020-21, Che Adams has been directly involved in 22 Premier League goals for Southampton (15 goals, 7 assists), with James Ward-Prowse the only Saints player with more in that time (25).