'Our boldest design yet' - Saints reveal new away kit

Southampton have revealed their away kit for the upcoming season which the club say is their "boldest design yet".

The teal, aqua and gold shirt takes inspiration from Southampton docks and the club's close proximity to the Solent.

When revealing the kit, the club website, external described it as: "A design as eye-catching and unpredictable as the swirling south coast seas that inspired it."

