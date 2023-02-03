Rangers boss expects 'tussle' for midfield role - gossip

Glen Kamara and new signing Nicolas Raskin "are going to have a massive tussle to play in a similar role", says Rangers manager Michael Beale, but the pair can "for sure" play together. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Rangers' run to last season's Europa League final was key to Raskin's decision to join the Ibrox club, says Beale. (Sun), external

Beale believes Wednesday's win over Heart of Midlothian should have been broadcast live on television and says the Scottish Premiership is "in a really good place". (Record), external

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos says "SUCCESS DOES NOT COME BY CHANCE" on social media amid conjecture about his goal celebrations against Hearts. (Sun), external