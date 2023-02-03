Raskin on Rangers' style, his role and aspirations
Lewis Irons, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers' new midfielder Nicolas Raskin has been speaking to the media following his deadline day move to Ibrox from Standard Liege.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says it was "a proud day" for him to join Rangers.
Rangers' style of play will suit him - "No long balls, creating from behind, I love this".
Will play wherever Michael Beale wants to deploy him, be that as a number six or a number eight.
He wants to play and compete in Europe, specifically the Champions League.
Is looking forward to the League Cup final against Celtic, becuase "you always want to win trophies".