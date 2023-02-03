Hearts v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats

Hearts are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership games against Dundee United (W4 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in February 2016.

Hearts have only won one of their last 14 Scottish Premiership games played in the month of February (D5 L8), beating St. Mirren 2-0 in 2022. At home, the Edinburgh side are winless in eight February games in the competition (D4 L4) since a 1-0 win over St. Johnstone in 2018.

Dundee United have lost each of their last three Scottish Premiership visits to Hearts, conceding 12 goals in the process (four per game).