Hearts v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats
Hearts are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership games against Dundee United (W4 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in February 2016.
Hearts have only won one of their last 14 Scottish Premiership games played in the month of February (D5 L8), beating St. Mirren 2-0 in 2022. At home, the Edinburgh side are winless in eight February games in the competition (D4 L4) since a 1-0 win over St. Johnstone in 2018.
Dundee United have lost each of their last three Scottish Premiership visits to Hearts, conceding 12 goals in the process (four per game).
Only Kilmarnock (2) have earned fewer away points in the Scottish Premiership this season than Dundee United (7), who have won just one of 11 away league outings this term (D4 L6).