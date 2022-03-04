Another 'biggest game of the season'

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

True to form, after the two games last week were framed as Wolves’ biggest of the season so far, now comes another worthy of the same billing.

It is perhaps a less eye-catching fixture, but the label is nevertheless true. Wolves’ next six matches are against teams currently in the lower half of the table – four of them in relegation trouble – and they begin with two at home.

Having slipped back a little from the European chase, it will quickly become clear if they are able to regain the momentum that saw them through midwinter.

Wolves were unusually bland at West Ham. Pedro Neto, surging back from injury in short bursts over the last fortnight, would be the most likely supplier of the spark they missed,

However, Bruno Lage wore a poker face at Friday’s news conference when invited to comment on whether Neto is ready to start. The temptation to pick him is obvious, but Lage did hint at a reason why he might elect not to, pointing out that he has several recently returned players who may not be able to manage a full 90 minutes.

With this in mind, the decision on who should stand in for Nelson Semedo is a related issue. Ki-Jana Hoever, talented but unproven, did the job at West Ham. With much more experience, Jonny might ordinarily be preferred, but he looked unsettled by the speed of the game when he was introduced at Arsenal for the first time since his second long absence.

Whatever Lage decides, Wolves will need a much sharper showing than in either of the two away games which promised them so much last week – and, for that matter, when they lost to Palace in November.

There are great rewards still available this season if they can recover their form, but they will need to do it quickly.

