'Henry will run through a brick wall for the team'
- Published
Thomas Frank has praised Rico Henry for his defensive displays and said "he will run through a brick wall for the team".
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think he is a fantastic full-back.
"On the defensive side, one-on-one actions, I actually haven’t seen a player or winger in the last two years in the Premier League that got the better of him.
"Maybe they got a cross in, but in general in these one-v-one duels he is so strong. He is so quick and he is in a fantastic place.
"If he can just get a tiny bit more output with assists and goals, that would be the next step for him.
"But he is another good example of a good character working very hard that will run through a brick wall for the team."