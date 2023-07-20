For a bit of fun, we wondered which player from 20 years ago would grace Burnley's return to the Premier League.

Your replies were almost unanimous.

Here's a snapshot:

David: Robbie Blake would fit right into Vincent Kompany’s new-look Burnley style of play. Good in possession, a great passer of the ball and with a wicked shot from any range.

Ryan: Robbie Blake would have to be my choice from the 2003-04 Burnley team. He was so good on the ball and came up with special moments when it mattered. He would fit the bill in a team managed by Kompany. A brilliant player to have!

Gareth: No contest - Robbie Blake. The little magician. Had a great 2003-04 season. Some 51 starts in league and cup, with 22 goals. A Claret legend and he later became my next door neighbour!

Simon: Robbie Blake was the diamond of the team that season. It was the beginning of the move towards the promised land for me - the old guard of Division Two/League One were being replaced with real Championship quality, but Blake was ahead of the lot.

Mark: Has to be the joint best player I've ever seen at the turf from that long ago Glen Little. He had it all - skill, excellent passing, exciting to see play, could hit a pass perfectly. Just a great player for us.