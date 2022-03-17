No Bamford in England squad

There's no place for Patrick Bamford in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

Southgate named his 25-man squad for this month's friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast, but there were no Leeds players on the list.

Bamford has missed the majority of Leeds' season through injury, though he did feature in the win over Norwich as well as the loss to Aston Villa.

Kalvin Phillips has only just returned to full training following his hamstring injury.

See the full squad here