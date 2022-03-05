Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace - Bruno Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage to BBC Match of the Day: “To be honest they deserved it in the first half. The big difference in the game is we gave 45 minutes in advance.

“We know how they play. They are a hard team to play. They came with a big energy to press and the big difference was the duals, in the first half they won all the duals.

“The way we conceded the goals, it’s hard to accept. A team that does not concede too many chances, we are solid. And then you look at the goals we have conceded in the last three games. It was so easy.

"Second half it was a little bit different, we played better, created chances, but didn’t score goals. If we scored maybe we had time to change the game, but we didn't score.

“We continue to work, I'm disappointed because the way we work doesn’t reflect what happened, especially the first 45 minutes.

“I was very upset in the end of West Ham game, today I’m not upset. Disappointing I think is the right word."