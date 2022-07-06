Cherries unveil new home kit

Bournemouth have switched things up a bit with their new home kit for the upcoming season.

The club say the design is "inspired by and reflective of the club’s architectural stadium pillars", adding that the new kit "also gives a nod to the past in the style of the iconic kits from the early 90s".

