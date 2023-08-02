Academy graduate Levi Colwill has committed his future to Chelsea by signing a new six-contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old has been a key part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad in pre-season after helping England win the European Under-21 Championship.

"It's always been an easy decision," Colwill said. "As I've grown up, all I've known is Chelsea. I've spoken with the manager and he's given me reassurance, that trust I needed.

"He's spoken with me not just as a player but as a person. It's made a big difference."

Colwill has been at the club since the age of eight but has spent the past two seasons starring on loan at Huddersfield and Brighton.

"Levi is an outstanding player who has risen to every challenge in his career so far," said co-sporting directors Laurence Stanley and Paul Winstanley.

"We are thrilled he will remain at Chelsea for years to come."

The deal includes an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months when the six-year contract concludes.