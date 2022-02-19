'Offensively not good enough' - Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC MOTD: "Deserved win for Arsenal. I think Arsenal did very well in the first half and clearly had a point to prove, and I think they did that well.

"I'm proud of my players because I think they defended fantastically, we defended the box superb.

"The downside was that we weren't able to keep the ball and press up the pitch, that's a thing we need to do better. We did it better in the second half and two dangerous situations, but in those moments we need to do better."

On Alexandre Lacazette's challenge on Pontus Jansson in the build-up to Bukayo Saka's goal: "I think it was nothing. Fair goal."

On what was missing from his side's performance: "I think it's fair to say that we're going into every game with a strong belief that we'll get something out of it, but we're also facing Arsenal who have done very well, so when you do that you need to play the perfect game.

"Defensively we were close to it, offensively we were not good enough."