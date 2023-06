West Ham United are in talks with Juventus over a deal for Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Chelsea. (Sky Italia - in Italian, external)

Arsenal have submitted a third bid for Hammers midfielder Declan Rice, with the offer made up of an initial £100m and a further £5m in add-ons. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

