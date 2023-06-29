We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Brighton this season.

Here are your thoughts:

Steven: I think Buonanotte will make a big breakthrough. He's showing potential to be a great player but he must get more goals and assists. Sarmiento could also have a great season. It looked like it might happen for him last season but then an injury held him back.

Harrison: I think one star who is ready to break through is Offiah. When we put him on in that match we lost against Newcastle, he really shone. I think he’s ready for the first XI.

Stephen: I think Yasin Ayari will make the breakthrough for Brighton.

Dean: Simon Adingra will be our breakthrough talent for the new season. No doubt Chelsea will get their cheque book out again in a year's time and take even more excellent Albion talent, which they then seem to ruin... like Marc Cucurella.

Nick: We have a plethora of young stars, so it’s quite hard to pick who will be the stand out next season. That said, I’m plumping for Evan Ferguson. He broke though last season and looks an absolute natural goalscorer. He’s physically ready at 18, has a brilliant football brain, and he will be a £100m player one day.