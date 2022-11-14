M﻿atch of the Day 2 analyst Jermain Defoe has called Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan "disappointing", a sentiment echoed by fellow panellist Jermaine Jenas who said he was "baffled".

R﻿onaldo told Morgan that he feels "betrayed" by the club and has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

S﻿peaking on Match of the Day 2 Jenas said: "We have seen nothing but petulance throughout the season, with the walking down the tunnel.

"﻿He's a frustrated player, whether he feels like he's been lied to or what, today just doesn't feel right to me. It's not going to help him and he has to be done at the club."

D﻿efoe added: "I think it’s quite disappointing to be honest, he has nothing to prove so I can't understand why he would want to put his point across. Maybe his ego is dented a little bit."

