What has been Everton's biggest disappointment this season?

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

Where to start? There was a perilous lack of recognition of just how close to relegation Everton came last season - leading us here again.

The joy of the pitch invasion against Crystal Palace has been used by the chairman as a means of justifying a constant cycle of bad decisions and mismanagement on and off the pitch.

You do not pick up points if you cannot score goals, and a catastrophic January window with no signings left us with no answers why from those in charge, widening division and increasing anger when it was not needed.

We have been left without a fit and recognised goalscorer until six games before the end of the season - and it may be too late.

Read what the rest of our Premier League fan community thought