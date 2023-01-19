Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Has there ever been a better mid-season signing than Gary Cahill from Bolton to Chelsea in 2012?

Joining for just £7m, the always underrated centre-back claimed Champions League and FA Cup glory before the season was out, then followed that up with two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, a League Cup and another FA Cup.

All in all, Cahill made 290 appearances for the Blues. He also contributed an impressive 25 goals, including a memorable volley at Tottenham, and was a stalwart under five different managers at Stamford Bridge. As the song went: "He won it all."

Going in the other direction...

Two years later, a certain Kevin de Bruyne joined Wolfsburg after just nine first-team appearances for Chelsea. Not to worry, though, we made a £10m profit on the Belgian!

And the manager responsible for jettisoning him, Jose Mourinho, also let another attacker by the name of Mohamed Salah leave in the following winter transfer window. Ouch.

