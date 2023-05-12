Frank Lampard says it was his decision not to allow Lewis Hall to go to the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina with England.

The 18-year-old left-back has made seven senior appearances for Chelsea this season and with injuries to Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell, Lampard said the club couldn't afford to lose Hall as well.

"It’s my decision that he needs to stay with us for the four games," Lampard said.

"We’ve obviously got injuries to both our left-backs and that leaves us in a position where we want and need Lewis."

Lampard has liked what he has seen from Hall and said he is in the running to feature in Chelsea's remaining games.

He said: "Lewis has a chance. I was tempted to put him on last week but given the nature of the game, the experience of Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] was more suitable at that point.

"I’ve been really impressed with his training. He is a very good player, a really talented player. If anything he needs to come out of himself that bit more because he should really trust how good he is and feel at home with the group.

"I didn’t get to work with Lewis before because he was a bit younger but I have been watching from afar and have been really impressed. He hasn’t dampened that at all, the opposite. He is in the running for the last four games to be involved."

