Celtic will be without Aaron Mooy and Tomoki Iwata because of minor injuries but Daizen Maeda returns from a knock and Carl Starfelt has shaken off a hip strain. James Forrest remains out with a muscle injury.

Hibernian could welcome back midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, but Joe Newell (ankle), Kyle Magennis (muscle), Martin Boyle (knee), Aiden McGeady (knee) and Rocky Bushiri (ankle) are all out.