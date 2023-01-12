Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Everton’s game at home to fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday is a game neither they nor manager Frank Lampard can afford to lose.

Lampard is under pressure as Everton lie in the drop zone and it is hard to see him surviving a defeat. But he is not the main target for supporters increasingly angry at the club’s continuing struggles.

Everton fans’ groups have organised a concerted campaign to protest against the club’s board of directors demanding change, with owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale in their sights.

The protests feature more than 67 fan and social media groups, plus 21 official supporter clubs in what they are calling the #AllTogetherNow campaign.

There is a planned sit-down protest after Saturday’s game at Goodison Park and there is also expected to be a large-scale show of banners reflecting the current discontent and dissent – again aimed at that trio in particular.

It is the culmination of several seasons of struggle, squandered transfer cash and horrendous decision-making at board level which has led to a revolving door of managers that is now threatening Lampard.

Owner Moshiri is rarely seen at games while chairman Kenwright is regarded as a constant in the years without a trophy, which now stretch back to the FA Cup win against Manchester United at Wembley in 1995, having bought the club in 1999.

Everton are rightly highlighting ongoing work at their impressive new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock but the concern among many supporters is that the failings under Moshiri, Kenwright and Barrett-Baxendale leave them open to the threat of having the finest arena in the Championship.