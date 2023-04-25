Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's huge Premier League game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

While both sides have tough games still to come, Guardiola said: "We cannot deny how important it is [in the title race].

He added: "If we win, the destiny will be in our hands."

He said his friendship with Mikel Arteta won't change: "We are rivals right now. In the end, the relationship stays the same."

On if he thought Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus would end up playing for City's title rivals, Guardiola said: "They are happy, we are happy. In the end, we don't have any complaints."

He said Erling Haaland is "exceptional", adding that "we are really impressed with how he behaves and the way he lives his life".

Sign up for Man City alerts