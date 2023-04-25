The Athletic's Tottenham writer Jack Pitt-Brooke believes Spurs' lack of spending means the only way they can achieve Champions League football is by over-performing.

With the resurgence of Newcastle United, and clubs like Aston Villa and Brighton on the rise, he said the north London side are under "real threat".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "The fact is they aren’t huge spenders. They’ve got the sixth-biggest wage bill in the Premier League quite consistently. They are miles away from the teams who spend the most on players.

"They need to over-perform if they are going to get top four every year and they are going to need a better manager. They are under real threat, even with a fifth Champions League place coming in a years’ time.

"It’s going to be very difficult for Spurs to maintain that place in Champions League football."

Former England defender Micah Richards thinks Spurs can still attract decent players and should perhaps consider operating like clubs such as Brighton.

He said: "I don’t want to go too over the top with Spurs because they’ve got an amazing training round, an amazing stadium and they are based in London so will still get good players.

"They might not get the top pool where Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are looking at, but you will get the pool below.

"How many times have we talked about Brighton? Sometimes you have to operate on a different level. Sometimes it is not the marquee signings that fans want, but you can operate on a different level and be successful."

