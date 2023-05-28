Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "We've finished an exceptional Premier league [campaign]. The players did well against a top side, a fantastic team.

"It was difficult against such a good side, but congratulations to Brentford on the victory."

On making seven changes: "It wasn't easy, but it was important to me that we didn't [lose] what we are - that didn't happen."

On whether the defeat might damage City's confidence: "I don't think so."