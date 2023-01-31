Hibs reject bid for Nisbet as Wigan eye trio

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibs have turned down a bid for striker Kevin Nisbet from Wigan Athletic, who also have an interest in midfielders Josh Campbell and Ewan Henderson.

The Easter Road club have made it known they are not interested in selling 22-year-old Campbell. And while Wigan also enquired about Henderson, 22, no bid has yet been made yet.

Prize asset Nisbet has scored eight goals in eight games since returning from a long-term knee injury and last week rejected a move to Millwall after a bid of around £2m was accepted.

Nisbet, Campbell and Henderson have all travelled north with Hibs for tonight’s Premiership fixture in Dingwall against Ross County.