Rangers close in on Dessers - gossip

Rangers are closing in on a £3.5m deal for Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers. The 28-year-old scored seven goals in 29 games as his side were relegated from Serie A. (Scottish Sun), external

Cyriel Dessers, the Nigeria international who Rangers are interested in signing, would have no difficulty adapting to Scottish football because of his physical playing style, says former Ibrox forward Marco Negri. (Herald, external, subscription required)

