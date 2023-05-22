Kettlewell cools Moult links

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell watered down growing speculation that former Fir Park favourite, Louis Moult, could be returning to the club.

The striker declared in an interview in the Herald on Saturday that he had “unfinished business” in Lanarkshire after his return to the club was undermined by injury.

Moult, 31, is now a free agent after being released by Burton Albion and stressed he had been back fit and training for about 12 weeks.

“I’ve seen the article. I don’t really know Louis too well. I had only a couple of weeks here with him, he was obviously carrying an injury," Kettlewell said.

“He’s a guy that has got an amazing record and is loved by the supporters here but I don’t think Louis was saying there was anything happening.

“It was about his relationship with the football club, his past, and obviously there was a frustration that he wasn’t able to offer too much in terms of being on the park with the injury he was carrying.

“I don’t think there is anything in the story to read too much between the lines.”