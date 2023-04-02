Ross County 0-2 Celtic: What did the manager say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he always knew it as going to be "a challenging game" away to Ross County.

"They make it awfully hard to play in any kind of space," he told BBC Scotland. "We had to stick at it and I think we did. Maybe we were a bit wasteful, but overall a great mentality from the lads to get the job done."

On 15 wins in a row across all competitions, the Celtic manager said: "The lads put in enormous effort. What is just pleasing is our level of performance. Even today we weren't at our best, but we still worked awfully hard and maintained our discipline and focus to get the job done.

"It's a credit to the mentality of the group. They've shown from last year, apart from the football, there's a real character about this group and I think that gets us through in days like today."

The Scottish Premiership leaders next host second-top Rangers and Postecoglou added: "It's a good challenge for us. They're obviously playing very well and their form is very good as well.

"It's always a big game irrespective of the circumstances or where it finds you in the season, it's a big game."