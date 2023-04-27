Everton have won just one of their past six Premier League games against Newcastle (D1 L4), though it did come in this exact fixture last season (1-0).

In Miguel Almiron (11), Callum Wilson (11) and Alexander Isak (10), this is the first time that Newcastle have had as many as three different players reach double figures for goals in a Premier League season. Indeed, Arsenal are the only other side with as many players on 10+ goals in the competition this term (3 – Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard).