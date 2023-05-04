MSP Sports Capital and 777 Partners have had discussions with Everton about providing the finance for the club’s new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock.

But who are they?

MSP Sports Capital

MSP Sports Capital describe themselves as investors in sports teams, leagues and businesses that 'pursue ambitious, challenging tasks’.

They are based in New York and their current portfolio includes European clubs such as Brondby in Denmark, Augsburg in Germany and Estoril of Portugal.

Their chairman, Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi, is the vice-chairman of McLaren and also a minority owner of NBA team Phoenix Suns.

He attended the defeat to Southampton in January at Goodison Park and his net worth was valued at £2.9bn, external by the Paddock Magazine in 2021.

777 Partners

777 Partners is an investment platform based in Miami that has branched out into sports clubs over the past few years.

They aim to provide growth capital for businesses and describe their foray into the sports market as a being an “investment in the long game”.

Like MSP, they already have ownership of teams across the world, including Vasco de Gama in Brazil, Standard Liege in Belgium and Hertha Berlin of Germany.

Their interest is not limited to sport – they also have assets in insurance, aviation, media and entertainment.

In 2022, one of 777’s managing directors Juan Arciniegas told Norton Rose Fulbright, external that the clubs they had invested in all had strong identities and connections with their fans that go beyond sporting performance – something the tribal core of Everton’s fanbase could relate to.