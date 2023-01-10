Alexander Isak has described his injury lay-off as "very frustrating" and says he is looking forward to getting back among the goals for Newcastle United.

The Magpies' record signing made his first appearance since mid-September on Saturday, as Eddie Howe's side suffered a shock FA Cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday.

"It's the longest I've been out in my quite short career," the 23-year-old Sweden forward told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"I had some complications, but now that I'm fit, I don't really want to talk too much about the injury. I'm happy to back."

And Isak now wants to make the most of his time back on the pitch and help Newcastle maintain their form.

"It's helped me lot seeing how well the team has done. That's been very positive, and it's made me more calm in the [recovery] process.

"I've really missed the feeling of being on a football pitch and I want to get back scoring for the team again."