'They could be a surprise package in the Champions League'

Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall embracePA Media

Newcastle United could be a "surprise package" in next season's Champions League, says former Premier League midfielder Neil Lennon.

A point against Leicester City on Monday ensured the Magpies have qualified for Europe's premier club competition.

Former Foxes, Celtic and Northern Ireland midfielder Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live: "They've had a brilliant season, [and have] some brilliant individuals - but the team as a whole has really been the star.

"You've got to give huge credit to Eddie Howe. They've been good to watch, resilient at times, they've got to a cup final, and I think they could be a surprise package in the Champions League next year.

"They'll invest in the team. I think St James' Park will be a cauldron on a European night, and that will stand them in good stead going into the tournament because they'll need that home support."

Listen to the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds

Related Topics