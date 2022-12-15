Rangers 3-2 Hibernian: What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale tells BBC Sportsound there was a lot of "anxiety" around his side, but thinks a half-time team talk worked wonders.

"We had a nice chat at half-time and said to take the emotion out the game and play the game for what it was. The first time the ball went near our goal, it went in.

"Then everyone gets anxious and people take too many touches, so I asked them to go back to the style we practise every day. I said there would be chances in the second half.

"The reality that hit me tonight is there's a lot of anxiety to get through, but the character of the team is good and we dominated in the second half and we deserved to win the game.

"The players have had a lot thrown at them in the last couple of weeks. It was not anywhere near what I wanted it to look like. We've got a lot of work to do."