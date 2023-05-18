Cifuentes deal close - gossip

Rangers boss Michael Beale is close to sealing a deal for Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes, with the Ibrox club poised to buy out the last six months of his contract. (Daily Record)

Manchester United want to hijack Rangers' move for goalkeeper Jack Butland by offering him double the salary on offer at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove says the club are looking into introducing safe standing at Ibrox again. (Scottish Sun)

Wolves and Nottingham Forest are interested in taking former Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly, the Mali international who spent a season on loan at Ibrox, to the Premier League. (Scottish Sun)

