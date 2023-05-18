Transfer news: PSG readying bid for Man City's Silva
- Published
Paris St-Germain want to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, 28, after failing to land the Portugal midfielder last summer, with the latest fee believed to be about £70m. (The Telegraph, external)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also interested in signing Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. The Gunners fear City will be reluctant to do business with them this summer. (Talksport, external)