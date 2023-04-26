Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Villa Park

Aston Villa continued a remarkable turnaround since these two sides met on 20 October, when Fulham won 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

Then Villa boss Steven Gerrard was sacked within an hour of the final whistle, with the club 17th in the table having won only two of their opening 11 games.

Unai Emery came in at the start of November and the Villans have since won 13 of their 20 league games. They were last beaten by league leaders Arsenal in February.

But now European football could well be back at Villa Park for the first time in 13 years - and Emery's men were good value for their win.

Ollie Watkins appeared to have a good shout for an early penalty after a challenge from Tosin Adarabioyo, but neither referee Thomas Bramall, nor his video assistant Tony Harrington, felt it was worthy of a spot-kick.

Watkins also had an effort saved by Bernd Leno, Emiliano Buendia had a shot blocked and John McGinn was frustrated by Fulham's keeper as Villa pushed for a second goal.

With Manchester City and Manchester United, both already guaranteed European football next season, meeting in the FA Cup final, a top-seven finish will take Villa into Europe.

Fifth or sixth would take them into the Europa League group stages, while seventh would leave them in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

And it's all in Villa's hands.

