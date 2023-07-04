Nathan Collins said Brentford "is a club on the rise" and he is excited to make the move from Wolves.

The Republic of Ireland defender completed his move from Molineux for a club record fee for the Bees of £23m.

In his first interview as a Brentford player, he said: "It feels good. It’s been going on a while now, so I’m happy we’re over the line.

"I talked with the manager and a few of the backroom staff about the project here. It’s a club on the rise and I can see where they want to go. It’s exciting to be here.

"[Me and Thomas Frank] have talked a lot. He’s said what he likes about me and has a plan in place."

Collins also said Ben Mee, who he played alongside at Burnley, helped him with the move from Molineux.

He said: "I’ve been texting him a little bit. He’s been helping me out. He helped me out a lot at Burnley when I first went in there. He’s a legend."