'Vital goals & always a threat' - Wright edges it as your player of the season

We asked for your choice as St Johnstone's player of the season. It came down to a photo finish between two...

Andrew: Come on now, it has to be Stevie May, 10 goals and six assists. Ronaldo will be taking notes from him!

Linsey: My two players that have been consistent throughout this season have to be Drey Wright and May but I also have to give a huge thanks to Remi Matthews for being a great goalie for us after losing Zander Clark. Hopefully Ross Sinclair will become our new Zander next season, as I have a feeling he has similar traits to the big man.

David: My standout player is Wright.

George: We really struggled, especially after the World Cup break, but May had a good season and led the line well in a poor side. My player of the season just edging it from May is Wright, he scored some vital goals and is always a threat on the flanks.

Ross: May for me, his work-rate and all-round play has been exceptional and he has scored a lot of important goals as we managed to escape relegation. And he has got a fair few assists along the way as he finished the season with 16 goal contributions, without that we would probably have been bottom two.

Thomas: Wright has had a very positive return to the club adding goals to his game, something he didn't manage in his first spell with us despite always looking sharp and exciting on the ball. There was a lot of doubt about him returning but he's been a success story.

Samuel: Matthews is player of the season for me, we probably would have been relegated without his saves.