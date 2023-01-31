Kilmarnock say that "with regret" Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has left the club by mutual consent.

The much-travelled 35-year-old - who returned to Rugby Park for a second spell a year ago - has three goals in 17 games this season.

He recently returned from a 10-game ban for a sectarian comment to a fan while on international duty.

Kilmarnock's statement read: "It’s with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock Football Club have parted company by mutual consent. We thank Kyle for his service to the club."