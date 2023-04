Alexis Mac Allister says he will discuss any "good" offers that might come in for him this summer but, if there aren't any, the Argentina international "will continue to be very happy" at Brighton. (ESPN, via 90 Min), external

Albion, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are tracking Blackburn Rovers' England Under-19 midfielder Adam Wharton. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's gossip column