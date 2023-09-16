Six Rangers changes as Lawrence & Davies start

Under-pressure Michael Beale rings the changes in his Rangers XI, six to be precise, following that derby defeat a fortnight ago.

Tom Lawrence makes his first start in over a year, while Ben Davies makes his first appearance of the season.

Ridvan Yilmaz, featuring from the off for the first time since May, also comes into the defence, with John Lundstram, Sam Lammers and Danilo all starting.

The injured Todd Cantwell misses out completely, while John Souttar, Dujon Sterling, Ryan Jack, Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo all drop to the bench.