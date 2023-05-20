Analysis: Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

Many pundits and fans had written Bournemouth off before the start of the season, tipping them to return straight back to the Championship.

But it is testament to the job that Gary O'Neil has done with the Cherries that they could afford to have a match like this at this late stage of the season.

Only Casemiro's stunning overhead kick was the difference and the home side did well to limit Manchester United to just that.

But while Bournemouth were in the game throughout, going close through Dominic Solanke and a superb opportunity for Keiffer Moore in the final moments, there was no frantic need for a goal which would secure them Premier League safety.

They have already done that.

Bournemouth sit 14th in the league and face relegation-threatened Everton in their last game of the season at Goodison Park.

With their safety confirmed Bournemouth will now look towards building a squad that can further extend their stay in the top flight next year.

The home fans also celebrated the return of David Brooks to the starting 11 - for the first time in 598 days after he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's lymphoma in October 2021.