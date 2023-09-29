Game of the weekend: Rangers v Aberdeen

These two teams may have avoided each other in Wednesday's Viaplay Cup semi-final draw but they go head to head at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers and Aberdeen shared 16 goals across five meetings in all competitions last season and the fixture is typically feisty.

Both teams have hit a bit of form with Rangers recording four wins in a row without conceding and Aberdeen securing back-to-back victories over Ross County in the league and cup.

Both will have half an eye on Europe in midweek as Rangers visit Cypriot side Aris in the Europa League on Thursday, with Aberdeen playing their first home game in the Conference League later that night against HJK Helsinki.

Michael Beale and Barry Robson will offer up the mantra of 'one game at a time' but whatever way you look at it, it's a big week for the managers.

