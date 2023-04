Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is expected to feature after he was substituted in the midweek win against Bayern Munich for "tactical" reasons.

Phil Foden remains out as he continues to recover from appendicitis surgery.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes has been ruled out because of the hamstring injury he sustained against Bournemouth.

Ricardo Pereira will miss several weeks with a hamstring issue but Youri Tielemans is available.