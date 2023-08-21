We asked for your views on Sunday's game between West Ham and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Michael: No idea how we won that game. We hardly had the ball. But a huge positive attitude from the team. Very sweet that the two most expensive players in the Premier League handed us the game. Fernandez misses one for them and Caicedo gives away the winner for us. Antonio brilliant too.

Brenda: James Ward-Prowse will be a real asset for West Ham. So sad to see him go from Southampton, but has to move on with career.

Mike: That was hard. Chelsea were all over us for most of game, but we showed character and the second half played much better.

Steve: Unbelievable win for West Ham, great resilience especially when down to 10. We took our chances and defended incredibly well. This team are going to frustrate many teams in the Premier. Early days but both new signings looked good.

Chelsea fans

Jason: Another difficult and disappointing season ahead, given we can’t even beat West Ham. We can already forget about top for. As soon as West Ham went 2-1 up it was all over with 30 mins left. Mudryk needs to be loaned out, no composure. Sterling is back to his best but the defence is getting worse.

Lewis: First half was good, second was awful. Too defensive in changes when they went down to 10. Need a creator in midfield and go back to 4-3-3. All the money we have spent and Enzo is not the answer to be a ball player.

Fossie: What a sorry affair! If you can't convert penalties you don't deserve to win. If you can tell me where £115m was spent, I would love know. What a waste on one player. No point having all that possession if you don't score. If Poch doesn't sort this out soon, he'll be gone.

Andy: Same old story of making chances and not converting them. Add to that the misery of missing a penalty. Sterling probably played his best game but players have to hold their hands up. We still need a goal machine up front. We need to knuckle down and play as we did after West Ham scored first, otherwise it's going to be a long season.