West Ham "did what they needed to do" to get their first win of the Premier League season on Sunday, according to former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha.

The Hammers survived a Chelsea penalty and being a man down after Nayef Aguerd received a second yellow card, to come out 3-1 winners against their London rivals.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Onuoha said: "West Ham [when they were down to 10-men] still had people who were capable of getting the ball forward, capable of getting bodies in the way and doing really well in staying solid. They did what they needed to do and got a bonus with the penalty at the end.

"I think as a football player sometimes, when you know your back is against the wall and you're playing in front of 60,000 fans you can get yourself up for that. If they went down to 10-men at Stamford bridge with the same situation then it would probably be a bit different, but at home it kind of feels nice and those three points will feel nice to David Moyes."

Former Tottenham midfielder and current Manchester United under-21s player-coach Tom Huddlestone agreed, praising the difference made by new signing James Ward-Prowse.

He added: "West Ham on the back of the Conference League victory would have been itching to start the season. They lost probably their best player in Declan Rice, but to me Ward-Prowse is an excellent addition to the squad.

"You can see in his set-piece deliveries [against Chelsea], the way West Ham play suits him. Energy, organisation, they're a really dangerous team from set-pieces. A lot of people wrote them off last year and a lot of fans were probably asking for Moyes' head to be on the chopping block, but that is a great start to the season for them and they will look to continue that."

Listen to the full discussion from 6'30" on BBC Sounds