Injured Shankland 'touch and go' for weekend

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says striker Lawrence Shankland - missing on Wednesday night through injury - is "touch and go" for Saturday's Scottish Cup tie with Celtic.

"A lot of the changes are enforced," he tells BBC Sportsound. "Lawrence, Robert Snodrgrass and Alex Cochrane all picked up injuries and we've had a wee bug in the group as well. And we've rested one or two.

"I'm hoping all three will be back [for the weekend]. Lawrence is the most touch and go, the other two will be fine.

"It's an opportunity for the rest of the squad who've been itching to get in

"The league is important for us - third place guarantees us European group-stage football - so we've come here with the strongest team we felt we could put out."