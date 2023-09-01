Postecoglou confirmed that Giovanni Lo Celso will miss the game with "a bit of a quad strain" which is "not too serious". All other players are fit and available.

When asked if he could provide an update on Brennan Johnson, who Spurs are heavily linked with on deadline day, he said: "Not really. I'm in the position where other people are in control of those matters and I'm not brought into the loop until things are concluded. I don't think it's my place to talk about it. The countdown clock says nine or 10 hours and we'll see what happens."

On previous Spurs managers being given 'club signings': "I don't know, I don't know what club signings means. I would never approve a signing that I don't think will fit into way we want to play. If it is younger level, academy level, of course it is club but at senior level when you have a manager and you give him the responsibility, you need to give him players that will suit the way he wants to play."

When asked if he would be happy with no more incomings, Postecoglou said: "The ones we've bought in so far have been really good contributors for us. That's what you're looking for, it's not just about bringing players in. It's a good indication of the business we've done."