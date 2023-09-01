Burnley winger Marcel Lewis has joined Dundee on loan until January and revealed that the move had been recommended by former Dark Blues midfielder Charlie Adam.

The 21-year-old Englishman told Dundee's website that Adam, now a youth coach with the Premier League club, "gave me a phone and said I was coming up to Dundee, which I was over the moon about".

"Charlie told me that the club is a great place to be with great players and a really good set-up. I want to get as many games as I can and pitch in with goals and assists.”

Lewis has made only one substitute appearance for Burnley since arriving from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a two-year contract in September 2022.

He had joined the Belgian club in May 2021 on a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth, after coming through the Chelsea youth system

However, after only one first-team appearance, he started 2022 on loan to Accrington Stanley, playing three times for the League One club, before moving on to Burnley.

He becomes Dundee's 16th signing of the close season after their promotion from the Scottish Championship, with manager Tony Docherty describing him as "a very productive attacking player who likes to drive at defenders".

"He is also a technically gifted footballer, who has real ability on the ball and will help us be creative in that final third.

"He has been recommended by Jody Morris and Charlie Adam as an extremely creative player. Marcel gives us another young hungry player who wants to impress and prove himself in this league.”