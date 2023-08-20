'It wasn't an enjoyable watch!' - Turner

When Kyle Turner departed the pitch after 80 minutes at the Excelsior Stadium on Saturday, his side were 3-1 up and he had a goal and an assist in the bag.

Little did the tricky winger know that he would have to take in a further 40 minutes of action from the bench due to Airdrie's spirited comeback. And he did admit it was far from enjoyable.

"I thought we were alright, quite comfortable at 3-1, then we just conceded a couple of cheap goals," he told BBC Sport Scotland, "it wasn't enjoyable!"

"In extra-time, the boys showed good character to dig it out and get the win.

"We've got a great group of boys here, the gaffer always says that. Conceding really late never took the wind out of us, we just kept going.

"We knew heading into extra-time that we're strong and really fit and we managed to get the goal through Broph."

County are now just 90 minutes - or perhaps 120 - away from Hampden, something with is a mouth-watering prospect for the 25-year-old.

"We know we're capable of getting there," he added.

"On our day we're a match for most teams and we just need to be ready for whoever it is."